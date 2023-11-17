KPH Gets Medical Supplies from Korea

The Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) has received a donation of medical supplies from the Government of the Republic of Korea.

The items, which include a Medline excel wheelchair, a Medline roll stand with large basket, adult cuff, a hospital bed with three-function manual and mattress, were handed over at the hospital’s North Street location in Kingston on Tuesday (November 14).

Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of the Republic of Korea, His Excellency Kim Jinwook, who attended the ceremony, said that such donations are vital in strengthening and alleviating some of the challenges in the healthcare sector.

“Healthcare is a fundamental right, not a privilege. In our interconnected world, the well-being of one connects to the well-being of all. It is not about the size of the donation but the sincerity behind [it],” he said.

He commended the island’s dedicated healthcare professionals, noting that “your tireless efforts have an [impact] on our shared commitment to better health”.

President of the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Alumni Association Jamaica Chapter, Andre Lindsey said the donation was made under the entity’s United for Health Strengthening the Jamaica Health Infrastructure project.

“Under that programme, we decided to purchase some equipment and donate it to three health facilities in Jamaica… . In total, we donated about US$8,000 in equipment,” he informed.

He said that similar presentations will be made to the Old Harbour Health Centre and University of the West Indies (UWI) Health Clinic.

Assistant Regional Technical Director, Southeast Regional Health Authority (SERHA), Major (Ret’d) Dr. Susan Wright, thanked the Government and the People of Korea for their commitment to continued strong bilateral relationships.

She noted that the support will assist the medical team to better manage and treat patients.

KPH is the oldest hospital in Jamaica with the largest trauma centre in the public health system.