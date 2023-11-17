  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

KPH Gets Medical Supplies from Korea

By: Rochelle Williams, November 17, 2023
Foreign Affairs
Share
KPH Gets Medical Supplies from Korea
Photo: Rudranath Fraser
Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of the Republic of Korea, His Excellency Kim Jinwook, speaks with Assistant Regional Technical Director, Southeast Regional Health Authority (SERHA), Major (Ret’d) Dr. Susan Wright. Occasion was the handover of medical equipment, donated by the Republic of Korea, to the Kingston Public Hospital on Tuesday (November 14). The presentation took place at the hospital’s North Street location in Kingston.

The Full Story

The Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) has received a donation of medical supplies from the Government of the Republic of Korea.

The items, which include a Medline excel wheelchair, a Medline roll stand with large basket, adult cuff, a hospital bed with three-function manual and mattress, were handed over at the hospital’s North Street location in Kingston on Tuesday (November 14).

Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of the Republic of Korea, His Excellency Kim Jinwook; Assistant Regional Technical Director, Southeast Regional Health Authority (SERHA), Major (Ret’d) Dr. Susan Wright; Administrator/Asset Manager, Kingston Public Hospital (KPH), Kathleen Cooper Brown; and President of the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Alumni Association Jamaica Chapter, Andre Lindsey, look at medical equipment donated to the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) by the Republic of Korea. The handover ceremony was held on November 14 at the hospital’s North Street location in Kingston.

Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of the Republic of Korea, His Excellency Kim Jinwook, who attended the ceremony, said that such donations are vital in strengthening and alleviating some of the challenges in the healthcare sector.

“Healthcare is a fundamental right, not a privilege. In our interconnected world, the well-being of one connects to the well-being of all. It is not about the size of the donation but the sincerity behind [it],” he said.

He commended the island’s dedicated healthcare professionals, noting that “your tireless efforts have an [impact] on our shared commitment to better health”.

President of the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Alumni Association Jamaica Chapter, Andre Lindsey said the donation was made under the entity’s United for Health Strengthening the Jamaica Health Infrastructure project.

“Under that programme, we decided to purchase some equipment and donate it to three health facilities in Jamaica… . In total, we donated about US$8,000 in equipment,” he informed.

He said that similar presentations will be made to the Old Harbour Health Centre and University of the West Indies (UWI) Health Clinic.

Assistant Regional Technical Director, Southeast Regional Health Authority (SERHA), Major (Ret’d) Dr. Susan Wright, thanked the Government and the People of Korea for their commitment to continued strong bilateral relationships.

She noted that the support will assist the medical team to better manage and treat patients.

KPH is the oldest hospital in Jamaica with the largest trauma centre in the public health system.

 

Last Updated: November 17, 2023

More From: Foreign Affairs
Jamaica and Dominican Republic Sign Bilateral Cooperation Framework Agreement
By: E. Hartman Reckord, Nov 15, 2023
National Risk Information Platform Being Developed
By: Shanna K. Salmon, Nov 15, 2023
Friends of Indian High Commission Participate in Blood Donation Drive
By: E. Hartman Reckord, Nov 14, 2023

Skip to content