Friends of Indian High Commission Participate in Blood Donation Drive

November 14, 2023
Friends of the Indian High Commission had the opportunity on Saturday (November 11) to donate blood at the collection centre at the National Chest Hospital, Barbican Road, Kingston.
Some 42 donors were able to give blood at the facility between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
The blood drive was hosted by the High Commission of India, in collaboration with University of the West Indies medical student, Matilda Arava, who has been instrumental in organising several blood-donation camps.
India’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Rungsung Masakui, told JIS News that the drive, which is the first to be organised by the High Commission, is part of its effort to serve and give back to the community.
He said that the activity is also in recognition of the adoption of India’s Constitution Day observed annually on November 26.
“The month of November is a special month when the Constitution of India was adopted. We try to do something new, such as the blood donation drive,” he said, adding that over the past three years, the Commission had conducted 32 free health clinics across the island.
The High Commissioner expressed appreciation for the support by the donors, including persons from the Indian community and others who “contributed to the good cause of humanity”.
He also commended persons who had registered to donate blood.
“The number had exceeded our expectations in a very short period of time,” he added.
As a symbol of appreciation, the High Commission presented the donors with T-shirts and meal vouchers sponsored by Royal Paradise, Tamarind, and Nirvana Restaurants.
GraceKennedy supported the drive by providing energy drinks for the donors.