Thousands Benefit from Rehabilitation Programme Grants of Social Security Ministry

Approximately $253 million in grants was spent under the Rehabilitation Programme to assist 5,648 families for the first 11 months of the 2022/2023 fiscal year.
In addition, under the Special Economic Relief Programme (SERP), grant payments totalling $169 million were made to just under 17,000 persons who were not registered under the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH).
Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Karl Samuda, said these persons were identified at the constituency level as facing severe economic hardship.
The Minister was making his contribution to the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on April 26.
Through the Rehabilitation Programme, the Ministry provides a range of grants to provide support for small or micro income-generating projects; compassionate grants to assist with urgent medical and funeral expenses; emergency assistance to victims of disaster with the provision of cash grants; in-kind support, such as food, toiletries and bedding; and education and social intervention grants to help cover school-related expenses.
Meanwhile, for this year, the Ministry has identified several strategic priorities to strengthen its delivery of services.
A critical first step is to strengthen the level of collaboration with Members of Parliament (MPs).
“We will, therefore, be undertaking a review of the policies governing the Rehabilitation Programme designed to facilitate greater involvement of our parliamentarians,” Mr. Samuda said.
He noted that the Ministry will be allocating $200 million for MPs to be utilised to address the urgent needs of their constituents.
“In addition, we are increasing the allocation under the short-term poverty intervention programme. We are moving this initiative from $1.5 million to $2 million for each Member of Parliament,” Mr. Samuda said.
Also, in the coming weeks, each MP will receive the name and contact details of a social worker who has been assigned to their area.