Industry Minister Commends Sherwin-Williams

The paint manufacturing company Sherwin-Williams is being hailed for its entrepreneurial and community outreach values by Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill.
Minister Hill, who was speaking at the company’s unveiling of its 50th Anniversary Logo, and factory tour in White Marl, St. Catherine on April 26, said people stay at Sherwin-Williams because “they can achieve”.
He noted that the company having over 300 employees is a “big thing” and lauded them for moving away from being a distribution entity in the 1970s to becoming a major manufacturing business.
“This represents the type of entrepreneurial spirit that I wish to see more of our Jamaican businesses embrace,” the Minister said.
“We need to make sure that more of our Jamaican companies are doing that, focusing on growing the local market. Our economy is growing faster than before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” he pointed out.
The Minister said that the unemployment numbers are now lower than the rate that existed before the pandemic, while the debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio is also lower than it was before the COVID-19 crisis.
“Jamaica is the place to be,” Mr. Hill told the audience.
Meanwhile, President and General Manager for the Americas and Southern region, Jeremy Fow, said the company is “fortunate to have this business in Jamaica”.
“This is a thriving economy. The future for Jamaica is bright, and we will continue to invest here in Jamaica and the Caribbean. Jamaica is going to be such a big part of our success,” he added.
In late 1972, a factory was established in White Marl, St. Catherine, to manufacture products locally. A new company was formed – Sherwin-Williams (West Indies) Limited.
The company opened its doors in April 1974. Production commenced on a full range of automotive, decorative, and industrial finishes. Notably, the automotive finishes were the first of their type to be manufactured in Jamaica.