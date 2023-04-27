130,000 Families Benefit from $9.5B in PATH Support

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security, through the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), provided income support of $9.5 billion to 130,000 families during fiscal year 2022/23.
Of this amount, approximately $2 billion was spent on back-to-school grants for PATH students.
Portfolio Minister, Hon. Karl Samuda, made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, on Wednesday (April 26).
He also informed that the Government has increased the value of PATH cash grants by an average 18.6 per cent.
As a result, approximately $8.3 billion has been allocated in the 2023/24 Budget for benefit payments to families.
“A further $458 million has been provided to assist children from PATH households to access post-secondary and bachelor’s degree programmes in order to advance their education, improve their employability and, by extension, break the inter-generational cycle of poverty,” Mr. Samuda said.
Meanwhile, the Minister is urging parents and guardians of children who are receiving PATH assistance, to use all the money received to support the youngsters.
“Take them to the health centres for their checkups and send them to school every day, so that they can be healthy and educated. Help your children to advance in life and secure brighter futures,” he stated.
Mr. Samuda said the Ministry is mindful of concerns expressed regarding delays in conducting verification visits to families to complete their PATH enrolment.
“We are taking steps to urgently fill the vacant social worker positions and dispatch them to the field to conduct the PATH and other investigations,” he indicated.