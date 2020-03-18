Third Supplementary Estimates To Be Tabled March 24

Story Highlights A third Supplementary Estimates for the 2019/20 fiscal year will be tabled in the House of Representatives on March 24, to reflect the revised budgetary provision for the Government’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, said the Estimates will also redirect unused resources to the Contingency Fund to be used in the 2020/2021 Budget.

Speaking in the House of Representatives on March 17, Dr. Clarke said the move will allow the country to manage the economic impact of COVID-19 in the new fiscal year.

“I am requesting the forbearance of my parliamentary colleagues on the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC), in the Standing Finance Committee and the House of Representatives to work with us to expedite the passage of the third Supplementary Estimates for 2019/20 before the end of the fiscal year, along with passage of the Appropriations Bill for 2020/21,” the Minister said.

Dr. Clarke pointed out that in the first week of the new financial year, the first Supplementary Estimates 2020/21 is expected to be tabled.

“That will be geared towards accommodating the expenditure side of the fiscal stimulus. We would like to get these funds out early and I’m requesting the forbearance of my parliamentary colleagues for a swift process that is responsive to the circumstances,” he said.