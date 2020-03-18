Tourists Without Symptoms Can Move Around On Properties

Tourists without symptoms should not be instructed to stay in their hotel rooms but be given the opportunity to enjoy the properties on which they are staying, amidst the country’s battle against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“In the case of hotels, we want to just emphasise that there is a restriction around quarantining, but the guideline for hotel is as follows: ‘Guests are allowed to move in and around the hotel. It is not a restriction to the hotel room. It’s more a restriction to the hotel property’,” Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said.

The Minister was speaking at a press conference, held at Jamaica House on Tuesday (March 17).

“Persons (tourists) can go to the pool. They can go to the beach. What we are emphasising, however, is that we, as best as possible, maintain the social distancing that we have been promoting to minimise the risk of spread,” he said.

Dr. Tufton also advised that guests can return to their country of origin at any time within the 14 days of being in quarantine.