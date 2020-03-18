PICA Notice To Customers

In keeping with the directives issued regarding the operations of the public sector during the COVID 19 outbreak the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency(PICA) has revised their operations as follows:

Outposts located in the following Parishes will be closed for the next 7 days

• Savannah La Mar, Westmoreland

• Morant Bay, St Thomas

• Port Antonio, Portland

Passports can be collected at the following locations:

• Mandeville, Manchester;

• St Ann’s Bay, St Ann;

• Montego Bay, St James;

• Portmore, St Catherine;

• May Pen, Clarendon;

• Constant Spring, Kingston (Head Office);

For Further information, please contact 876-754-PICA or (754-7422)

Additionally:

• Extension of Stay Permits for applicants who have completed the process may be collected at our 8 Waterloo Road, Kingston 5 and Overton Plaza, Montego Bay locations.

• Extension of Stay Permits that will expire during the period of the scaled-down of operations should be renewed on the next business day at the Immigration Unit located at 8 Waterloo Road, Kingston 5 and Overton Plaza, Montego Bay.

• Citizenship Certificates will only be issued from the Citizenship Unit located at 8 Waterloo Road, Kington 5.

• No more than 20 customers will be allowed inside the PICA offices at a time.

• All emergency situations must be directed to the Head Office located at 25 Constant Spring Road, Kingston 10.

Our Opening Hours will be:

WE ENCOURAGE ALL CUSTOMERS WHOSE LAST PASSPORT WAS AN ADULT MACHINE READABLE PASSPORT TO USE OUR ONLINE ADULT RENEWAL SYSTEM – GO TO WWW.PICA.GOV , CLICK ON THE APPLY ONLINE BANNER AND BEGIN THE EASY RENEWAL PROCESS. PICA WILL DELIVER YOUR PASSPORT TO YOUR DESIGNATED ADDRESS THROUGH OUR DELIVERY PARTNER DHL.