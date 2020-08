The Social Development Commission closes offices for sanitization

The Social Development Commission is advising that its Corporate Office, Kingston and St. Andrew, Portmore and St Thomas Offices will be closed to the public Tuesday August 25, 2020 and Wednesday August 26, 2020.

The temporary closure is to facilitate deep cleaning and sanitization of the offices given the exposure of staff to an individual who has tested positive for COVID 19.

The Social Development Commission regrets any inconvenience the temporary closure may cause.