Laura now forecast to become a major hurricane over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday

The Meteorological Service has:

Discontinued the Flash Flood Warning for St. Catherine, Clarendon, Manchester, St. Elizabeth, Westmoreland, Hanover, St. James and Trelawny.

Effective 5:00 a.m. today.

Satellite imagery indicates that the showers and thunderstorms associated with Laura has drifted farther west away from the island.

At 4:00 a.m., the centre of Tropical Storm Laura was located near latitude 22.9 North, longitude 85.7 West. Laura is moving toward the west-northwest near 28 km/h. This general motion should continue today. A turn toward the northwest is forecast by Wednesday, and a northwestward to north-northwestward motion should continue through Wednesday night. On the forecast track, the centre of Laura will move away from Cuba and over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico this morning. Laura is then forecast to move over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico tonight and Wednesday, approach the Upper Texas and Southwest Louisiana coasts on Wednesday night and move inland near those area on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds remain 100 km/h with higher gusts. Significant strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Laura is now expected to be a major hurricane at landfall.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the progress of this system.

Meanwhile…

Marco becomes a remnant low just south of Louisiana

At 4:00 am, the centre of Post-Tropical Cyclone Marco was located near latitude 28.8 North, longitude 91.2 West. The post-tropical cyclone is moving toward the west near 17 km/h, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next day or so. On the forecast track, Marco should continue moving westward just offshore the coast of Louisiana until the system dissipates.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 km/h with higher gusts. Additional weakening is expected, and Post-Tropical Cyclone Marco is forecast to dissipate by early Wednesday, if not sooner.

Post-Tropical Storm Marco is not a threat to Jamaica.

This is the last Advisory.