83 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

On Monday (August 24), 83 persons tested positive for the ccoronavirus (COVID-19).

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, gave an update regarding the number during a virtual press conference from Jamaica House, on Monday (August 24).

“Yesterday (August 23), we had 116 cases. We have 83 new cases, which bring our total to 1,612 cases. We have 53 persons hospitalised, including 45 positive cases. We have 45 persons isolated in government facilities, 604 isolated at home, 15 in quarantine in government facilities and 29,724 persons quarantined at home,” the Prime Minister said.

Recoveries from COVID-19 in Jamaica remain at 819.

Yesterday’s figure represents the highest number of persons confirmed with COVID-19 in Jamaica within a day.

In light of the spike, the Prime Minister announced new measures to curtail the spread, with a change in the islandwide curfew hours and persons in specific communities being required to remain at home, even outside of curfew hours, in an effort to prevent persons from being outside unless they have a legitimate reason. The communities will be revealed tomorrow.