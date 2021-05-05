The National Council on Education Salutes All Teachers

The National Council on Education (NCE) salutes our nation’s teachers on this day, May 5, 2021, as we celebrate “Teachers’ Day” in Jamaica. We extend sincere appreciation for your commitment and dedication as you seek to mold minds and build character. The children you nurture today will be Jamaica’s future. We applaud your efforts and encourage you to continue your laudable work.

May you continue to embrace core values of respect, pride, dignity and fairness in the execution of your tasks, ensuring that no child is left behind regardless of their status and economic standing. May you find creative and innovative ways of stimulating your students’ intellectual curiosity so that they may participate in self-directed learning and become worthwhile citizens of society.

Once again, thank you teachers and continue the good work.

The National Council on Education, a statutory organization, is the main policy advisory body on educational matters to the Minister of Education. It is also responsible for nominating for appointment and training school board members and conducting research to support its policy initiatives and the goals of the education system.