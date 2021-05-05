Gov’t Advances E-Mobility Agenda

The Ministry of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, is collaborating with key stakeholders in the public and private sectors and academia to implement a project to assist in advancing the country’s e-mobility agenda.

This was disclosed by Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., during his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 4.

Minister Charles said the national e-mobility project is part of preparations for the implementation of new technologies in the transportation sector, namely electric vehicles.

“The rollout of the support network services, such as charging stations, service locations for vehicles and batteries and the disposal of techno-waste, must be accompanied by the promulgation of legislation and policies as well as skills training and public education,” he said.

The project is supported by the Global Environment Facility.

Turning to other natters, Mr. Charles informed that Jamaica has signed the Regional Agreement on Access to Information, Public Participation and Justice in Environmental Matters in Latin America and the Caribbean, known as the Escazu Agreement.

He told the House that the Ministry will now “coordinate the consultative process towards Cabinet’s consideration of Jamaica ratifying this instrument”.

The Escazu Agreement is the first regional environmental treaty for the Latin America and the Caribbean region.

It seeks to guarantee the public‘s right to access to information and to participate in decision-making and justice, with respect to environmental matters.