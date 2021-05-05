$646 Million Paid Out In 2020/21 – Justice Minister

In the 2020/2021 fiscal year, $646 million was paid out in the settlement of 176 matters, says Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck.

“I take this opportunity to acknowledge the stellar work of the Ministry’s Finance and Accounts Division as it relates to the settlement of judgment debts… . We will continue to execute due process for sums awarded in the course of justice, as this is a true indicator of a first-class justice system,” he said.

Making his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 4, Mr. Chuck informed that the team at the Justice Ministry has faithfully discharged their duties as the lead administrators of justice in Jamaica.

“I have been impressed by their agility and dedication as they responded to the demands of the pandemic and continue to deliver efficient customer service to justice stakeholders across the island,” he said.

“My team and I have approached this new fiscal year with confidence and a deepened commitment to play our part to foster a ‘safe, cohesive and just’ society. For now, we will continue to virtually provide those services and support that cannot be done in person,” the Minister added.