The JHTA Mourns Gordon “Butch” Stewart, OJ

The Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) mourns the loss of a true tourism pioneer the Hon. Gordon “Butch” Stewart.

His exploits and accomplishments are well known as founder of Sandals Resorts, Beaches Resorts and their parent company Sandals Resorts International and founder of the ATL Group. His peers in the JHTA also know well his personal contributions intellectually, and financially, to the development of brand Jamaica and the Caribbean tourism industry.

Butch was highly respected as the conceptualizer of the most innovative and creative tourism products which endeared his iconic Sandals and Beaches Hotels to millions of visitors from all over the world, including Jamaicans at home and in the Diaspora.

As a former President of the JHTA and an “elder head” of the Association over four decades, Butch Stewart helped to mould the organization, guiding and mentoring our members and his employees .

He was a generous contributor to the building of the Jamaican economy, to recovery efforts following disasters here and in the region and to the development of young tourism and business professionals who aspired to mirror his success. He was the consummate marketer and salesman whose attention to detail and insistence on perfection ensured that what was promised, was always delivered, beyond expectation.

The JHTA, Jamaica, the Caribbean, the world, will be the poorer without the infectious smile and humour and the outstanding acumen of the Hon. Gordon “Butch” Stewart OJ. We mourn the loss of this tourism Titan.

– Clifton Reader

President, Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association