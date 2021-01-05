Governor-General’s Statement on the passing of the Hon. Gordon “Butch” Stewart, OJ, CD, Hon. LLD

Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen has expressed regret and sadness at the passing of the Honourable Gordon “Butch” Stewart, OJ, CD.

Sir Patrick described Mr Stewart as “a transformational leader, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and patriot who made an outstanding contribution to Jamaica’s tourism industry and economy.”

Mr Stewart achieved global recognition as a visionary leader by his tourism peers. The many accolades he received speak to this ongoing recognition, and his indelible contribution to the industry in Jamaica and the entire Caribbean Region. In addition to the National Honours, Mr Stewart also received numerous other global tourism, entrepreneurial, and educational awards.

Butch Stewart, as he is affectionately called, was an achiever and philanthropist who presented individuals, the world over, with opportunities to improve their lives.

Under his indefatigable leadership, Human Resource Management occupied a high place in the Sandals and ATL Group of Companies as evidenced by a consistent focus on training and development for all levels of staff. This enhanced capacity allowed them to maintain the high level of excellence for which the chain is known and lauded worldwide.

His contribution to the development of the Jamaican society, and the preservation and promulgation of our culture and people, will continue through his educational institution and media enterprises.

Mr Stewart’s contribution and interaction with the Social Programmes of the Office of The Governor-General and Staff will be missed.

Lady Allen and I, and the King’s House staff extend our heartfelt condolence to his widow, Chyril, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his extended entrepreneurial family. Mr Stewart has left a lasting legacy and we hope that they will be comforted by “the God of comfort.”