“Butch” Stewart’s Passing Is A Loss Of International Significance – Mayor Leeroy Williams

Mayor of Montego Bay and Chairman of the St. James Municipal Corporation, Councillor Leeroy Williams has hailed hotel mogul, the Hon. Gordon “Butch” Stewart, OJ, as an international icon and a true Jamaican ambassador.

In reacting to the passing of Mr. Stewart, Mayor Williams said Jamaica and the world have lost a tourism and business icon.

“The Hon. Gordon “Butch” Stewart served the city of Montego Bay, Jamaica and the world with distinction in the fields of tourism and Industry and Commerce. His passing is a great loss to this nation and in particular to the island’s tourism sector-a sector which he has helped to build for over 40 years. When he purchased the then Bay Roc hotel and started the Sandals brand of all-inclusive resort, he literally opened up Jamaica to the world as a first class tourism destination.” Mayor Williams said.

He added that in retrospect, Mr. Stewart was not just a man for all seasons, but could be described as a man who was well ahead of his time, in respect of the vision, desire and focus with which he worked to bring his dreams to reality, without losing the common touch and his ability to create employment and other opportunities for Jamaicans at all levels.

Mayor Williams said “Mr. Stewart walked with kings but remained the protector of the vulnerable among us as he always exhibited humility, care and the common touch for everyone.

“Butch was an extraordinary Jamaican who possessed a firm commitment to the social good of Jamaica and its people. His innovative, creative and professional approach to business at all levels has resulted in his fingerprints being visible in many areas of developments not only in Jamaica, but across the Caribbean and indeed the world”. Mayor Williams said.

Mayor Williams added that “Butch Stewart will be missed across the world. His transformational contributions to communities such as Flanker here in Montego Bay will forever be remembered. On behalf of the political and administrative directorate of the St. James Municipal Corporation, I extend heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and all those who have come in contact with this great Jamaican. Long live the memories and contributions of the Hon. Gordon “Butch” Stewart, OJ!!”