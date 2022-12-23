The 2022 Census to be Extended Into the New Year

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) wishes to advise the public that the data collection for the 2022 Population and Housing Census which was previously scheduled to end in December 2022, will be extended into the first quarter of 2023 to ensure maximum coverage of the Jamaican population.
Data collection commenced in September 2022 on a phased basis. Since then, census takers have been deployed islandwide, however, there are more persons to be counted.
The Population and Housing Census, which is conducted every ten years, is one of the most important sources of data in a country. It provides benchmark estimates about the size of the population as well as important demographic and socio-economic indicators for policy planning and decision making by the Government, private sector and other key stakeholders.
In keeping with the 2022 Census tagline, Yuh Count, Mi Count, All a Wi Count! STATIN is encouraging everyone to corporate with the census takers as the Institute completes this important national exercise.