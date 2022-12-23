St. Catherine West Central Farmers Get Knapsack Sprayers

Approximately 30 farmers in St. Catherine West Central have received knapsack sprayers from the Member of Parliament for the area, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton.
The presentation of the equipment was made at a farmers’ market held on Wednesday (December 21) at the Green Acres Commercial Complex in the parish.
The knapsack sprayers are used by farmers for spraying different chemicals in the fields, including pesticides.
Dr. Tufton, who is also Minister of Health and Wellness, told the recipients that the sprayers are to “help you protect your farming and I encourage you to continue to grow. It (farming) is a very important part of our life in Jamaica and rural development”.
The farmers’ market, which was being staged for the fifth year, is organised by Dr. Tufton in partnership with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) and the Social Development Commission (SDC).
Dr. Tufton said that the annual event provides an opportunity for citizens to shop for fresh produce at reasonable prices.
St. Catherine Parish Manager for RADA, Ruth Barrett, told JIS News that the farmers’ market enables farmers to connect directly to consumers.
“It is an opportunity for the farmers to go directly to the consumers, and we have seen the benefits to the farmers… they are elated and always want to have it each year. They plan in advance to meet the demand,” the RADA Manager said.
Several farmers told JIS News that they were happy for the spray machines and the annual market.
One farmer, Amy Williams said she started planning for the event from September.