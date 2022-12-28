20 Nebulisers Donated to Cornwall Regional Hospital

Healthcare service delivery at the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) in Montego Bay, St. James, has been bolstered with the donation of 20 nebulisers by the V. Mansukhani Foundation.

The medical equipment, valued $300,000, were handed over to the hospital on Thursday (December 22) and was facilitated by Custos Rotulorum for St. James, Bishop the Hon. Conrad Pitkin.

The paediatric department will receive the majority of the nebulisers.

Head of the CRH Paediatrics Department, Dr. Carlene Grant-Davis, underscored the positive impact that the donation will have on paediatric care delivered at the hospital, noting that there is an increase in the number of children with respiratory illnesses being treated at the institution.

“We are very grateful for this donation. The nebulisers have come at a perfect time. This time of the year is when we are seeing a wave of respiratory illnesses, and the nebulisers are used to treat respiratory illnesses. So, it has come at a good time,” she said.

The hospital’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Lennox Wallace, who also welcomed the donation, said he is pleased that the private sector continues to partner with the Health and Wellness Ministry to improve service delivery across Jamaica.

“I am elated to have these gifts…, as it shows us that the private sector is still in partnership with health. It means I can cross this [item] off my budget… to ensure that money can be used in other areas. No government anywhere can work without our private partners; and we are happy… for this donation,” Mr. Wallace said.

Deepak Mirpuri, who handed over the equipment on behalf of businessman and the Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer, Gul Mansukhani, said the donation is being made to honour Mr. Mansukhani son who succumbed to asthma complications in April.

“So, he decided to do this for all the hospitals islandwide. Also, we will be doing other projects in education and health,” he shared.

The Foundation also donated 40 nebulisers to the Bustamante Hospital for Children in Kingston, earlier this year.

For his part, Bishop Pitkin commended the Foundation, noting that the handover comes in time to assist patients who suffer from respiratory illnesses.

“Mr. Mansukhani reached out to me through a friend of ours, and when he asked if I believe the hospital would do well with the nebulisers, the first words on my lips were ‘yes, especially at this time of the year when we are experiencing a change of climate and respiratory problems with children and adults, it would be a welcomed donation’,” he said.