  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

TEF to Host SMTE Business Development Information Session

By: Shanna K. Salmon, November 20, 2023
Commerce
Share
TEF to Host SMTE Business Development Information Session
Photo: Contributed
The Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) will be hosting a Business Development Information Session for Small and Medium-sized Tourism Enterprises on Wednesday, November 22 at the Courtleigh Auditorium in Kingston.

The Full Story

Small and medium-sized tourism enterprises (SMTEs) are set to benefit from a Business Development Information Session being hosted by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) on Wednesday, November 22.

The session, to be held under the theme ‘Maximising Tourism Market Opportunities’, is slated for the Courtleigh Auditorium in Kingston beginning 9:30 a.m.

The event is among initiatives organised for SMTEs by the TEF, through its Tourism Linkages Network.

It aims to bring key development experts together to enhance SMTEs’ ability to supply the tourism and hospitality sector with requisite goods and services, thereby enabling them to absorb a greater share of the industry’s earnings.

Owners and operators of SMTEs in attendance will be able to take advantage of various products and services available within the public and private sectors, to aid with the growth and expansion of their businesses.

Among the entities that will be showcased are the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC), Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ), Scientific Research Council (SRC), Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO), Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), National Export-Import Bank of Jamaica (EXIM Bank), Companies Office of Jamaica (COJ), Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) and Jamaica National (JN) Bank.

Persons can expect to gain insights into effective business marketing, business development opportunities, product testing services, product standardisation services, product development opportunities, credit-enhancing facilities and competitive business loans.
Interested persons are invited to register at www.tef.gov.jm.

Last Updated: November 20, 2023

More From: Commerce
BGLC Seeks Public Input on Advertising and Marketing Guidelines
By: Shanna K. Salmon, Nov 19, 2023
Bills to Integrate NFPB and NCDA into Health Ministry Tabled in Senate
By: Chris Patterson, Nov 17, 2023
Trade and Investment Most Sustainable Avenue for Growth – PM
By: Chris Patterson, Nov 17, 2023

Skip to content