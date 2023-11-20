SRC to Stage Science in the Park Nov. 23

Students, researchers, members of the science community and the public are invited to the Science in the Park exhibition on Thursday, November 23.

The event is being staged by the Scientific Research Council (SRC) at the Emancipation Park in New Kingston.

Information Services Division Manager, Elijah Green, told JIS News that the primary aim of the expo is to highlight the use of science and technology across the industries in Jamaica and in everyday life.

He added that the event is being held under the theme ‘Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Unlocked: Opening Doors to Limitless Possibilities’.

“I would love for the entire Jamaica to attend. I think this is the perfect opportunity for Jamaicans to get a peek into what science and technology is doing in their everyday life. I think we neglect the role that science and technology plays and this will change their perspective on science and technology in Jamaica,” Mr. Green said.

At least 20 exhibitors are expected to be present on the day to share new innovations and other developments in science and technology.

Mr. Green said the initiative will also shed light on the technologies and scientific materials that the SRC has been utilising in its operations and its contribution to the country’s economic development.

Attendees should anticipate engaging activities and opportunities to win prizes and giveaways.

Science in the Park in the Council’s penultimate activity for Science and Technology Month, which is observed in November annually.