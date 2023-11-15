Pig and Chicken Farmers Encouraged to Use Services of SRC to Expand Businesses

Chicken and pig farmers across Jamaica are being encouraged to consider using the services of the smoked meat facility at the Scientific Research Council (SRC) to expand their businesses.

Acting Manager for the Process Development Division of the SRC, Annaliese Aiken Min, said now is the best time for farmers to invest in this area, with the holidays approaching.

“This is an excellent opportunity for any pig or chicken farmer to have their meat converted to a value-added product. We can process your meat at this very accessible [facility] and at an affordable rate. So, you can have a high-quality finished meat product, which can be sold at a profit,” Mrs. Aiken Min told JIS News.

The service is available all year round. However, to have products available for this Christmas, the SRC has implemented a December 8 cut-off time for submission of cuts of red meat and poultry.

Mrs. Aiken Min said that meats, such as rabbit, are also acceptable, adding that the standard turn-around time for the finished product is 10 working days. Holiday favourites include picnic ham and smoked chicken.

“We go through a brining process, so we expertly inject your meat with our inhouse brine solution that is very flavourful and delicious. We allow the meat to cure for 24 to 48 hours to ensure that the flavour is completely infused then we smoke it for anywhere between seven and 14 hours just to ensure that it is fully cooked,” she explained.

Other product options include, but are not limited to, pork chops, ham slices and sausages.

The SRC is a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP)-certified organisation, and as such, Mrs. Aiken Min is assuring farmers that the meats are prepared safely.

Measures are also in place to prevent cross-contamination and control allergens.