SRC Offering Meat Processing for Holidays

Jamaicans looking to enjoy holiday favourites such as picnic ham and smoked chicken are being encouraged to take advantage of the meat processing services offered by the Scientific Research Council (SRC).

Persons have up to December 8 to submit cuts of red meat and poultry to the entity’s smoked meat facility located at Hope Gardens, St. Andrew.

“We are closing off our operations a little early to ensure that all of our clients’ submissions can be prepared in time for the holidays,” Acting Manager for the Process Development Division of the SRC, Annaliese Aiken Min, tells JIS News.

As a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP)-certified entity, Mrs. Aiken Min is assuring the public that the meats are prepared safely by experts at the SRC, and in keeping with international standards.

“We have controls in place to ensure that we properly thaw meat. We control allergens and microbial contamination. We also cook meats to the required internal temperature. So, we have some very thorough checks throughout the process to ensure that we are meeting local and international standards for safe processing and handling of meat,” Mrs. Aiken Min said.

The final product, which is already cooked, will be available within 10 working days after submission.

Individuals are encouraged to allow the meat to thaw in a refrigerator then dress and bake it to their liking.

The Acting Manager also advised that finished products are available for purchase at the SRC. These include hams, smoked chicken, sausages, bacon, pork chops, ham bone and more.