Tax Administration Jamaica’s Compliance Reminder

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) in keeping with its 2020/21 National Compliance Plan to improve compliance, has collaborated with a number of public and private sector entities as it concerns the provision of third party information pursuant to the Revenue Administration Act (RAA). The RAA has facilitated the delivery of information on third party business transactions, in ascertaining both the source and the quantum of income from third parties.

The Intelligence Investigation and Enforcement Unit (IIEU) within TAJ has identified a number of taxpayers that have filed Income Tax Returns declaring a “Nil Income”, in direct contradiction to their General Consumption Tax (GCT) Returns for the same period(s) where taxable supplies have been declared.

TAJ has observed that this anomaly may not be a deliberate act or omission on the part of the principal account holder, or the person designated by the taxpayer to prepare and file their Income Tax Return. Consequently, the Tax Authority has sought to invite these taxpayers or those so designated to conduct business on their behalf, to contact their compliance officer immediately to commence restoration proceedings, as well to file an amended Income Tax Return(s) within thirty (30) days or such other period as may be agreed with Tax Administration Jamaica.

Notwithstanding the suspension of compliance enforcement actions until September 30, 2020, persons are reminded that contravention of any of the following areas of the Income Tax Act:

a) 75(5) (b) – “knowingly and wilfully incites another to make and deliver a false Return,”

b) 99(1) “makes any false statement or representations in any Return or statement” and

c) 99(2) “a person who aids another to make and deliver a false Return or statement, is a criminal offence which carries a fine of two million dollars in a Parish Court if found guilty.

Taxpayers are further reminded that they may also be prosecuted for cheating the Public Revenue at Common Law where there is evidence that their actions and or omissions, as stated above were intentional and wilful and thus constitute a fraud.

Tax Administration Jamaica takes this opportunity to thank all taxpayers, who have contributed to the economic stability of Jamaica over the years. The Tax Authority remains committed to improving trust, and fairness within the system and to this end we seek your support.

Persons may obtain further information on the tax law and any other tax related matter by contacting the TAJ Customer Care Centre at 888-TAX-HELP (888-829-4357) or the nearest Tax Office.