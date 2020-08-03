July 31 Voters’ List Published with 1.9 Million Electors

The July 31, 2020 Voters’ List was published as scheduled with the names of 1,913,410 registered electors.

An additional 30,293 persons are now on the official list of electors, relative to the November 30, 2019 Voters’ List, and are eligible to vote in future elections.

If an election is held before November 30, 2020, the July 31 Voter’s List will be used as the official Voters’ List for that election.

A total of 14,029 names were removed from the list, including 13,192 electors confirmed as dead.

Electors added to the July 31 Voters’ List can expect to collect their Voter ID card by mid August.

The Voters’ List is published twice per year; on May 31 and November 30. Due to the impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the publication of the list scheduled for May 31 was delayed to July 31.

Any qualified person wishing to be added to the Voters’ List may visit any Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) constituency office and apply to become a registered elector. Applicants must be 18 years or older and a citizen of Jamaica or a citizen of a Commonwealth country, who has been residing in Jamaica for at least 12 continuous months. The deadline to be added to the November 30, 2020 Voters’ List is September 30.

All visitors to the EOJ offices are required to wear a mask covering the nose and mouth, sanitize upon entering offices and observe physical distancing as outlined by the Government of Jamaica.