JIS News
PHOTOS: Government Officials in discussion with Members of the Opposition about the National Identification System (NIDS)

Information
July 21, 2020
Chief Technical Director in the Office of the Prime Minister, Jacqueline Lynch Stewart (standing), clarifies a matter during a meeting with members of the Opposition to discuss the National Identification System (NIDS). Also pictured are other members of the NIDS team. Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Peter Phillips (not pictured) was also in attendance. The meeting took place at The Jamaica Pegasus in New Kingston earlier this year.
