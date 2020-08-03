Jamaica Records Two New COVID-19-Related Deaths

Regrettably, Jamaica recorded two new COVID-19-related deaths as at Sunday (August 2).

One of the decease is a 64 year old male from Clarendon and the other is a 73 year old female from St. Thomas.

The two deaths are being reported among the new cases for today. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths is now 12 (1.3%). At the same time, 11 new samples have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for Jamaica now stands at 894.

The newly confirmed cases include seven females and four males with ages ranging from 13 to 73 years. Two of the new cases were imported, having arrived recently on flights from the USA and Dominica Republic; two are contacts of confirmed cases and seven are currently under investigation. The new cases were recorded in St. Catherine (2), Clarendon (3), St. James (1), St. Ann (1) St. Mary (1), St. Thomas (2) and Kingston & St. Andrew (1).

Jamaica now has 90 (10.1%) active cases under observation with two moderately ill patients. There are no critically ill cases at this time. Recoveries remain at 743 (83.1%), while 49 (5.5%) cases have been repatriated to their countries of origin.

The COVID-19 case record for Jamaica consists of 340 imported cases; 248 cases are contacts of confirmed cases; 44 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically-linked; 236 are related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and 26 under investigation.

Some 506 (57%) of all confirmed cases are females and there are 388 (43%) males. They range in age from two months to 87 years.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reminds the public to remain vigilant in the practice of COVID-19 prevention and control measures, including the frequent washing of hands with soap and water; maintaining the prescribed six feet physical distance from others; and wearing a mask when in public situations.

Persons coming into the country are reminded that they must comply with quarantine orders, to help to protect their own health and the health of others.

For further information, contact the Ministry of Health and Wellness via phone at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683) or email at covid19@moh.gov.jm.

Clinical Management Summary as at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020