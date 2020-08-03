PHOTOS: Minister Henry With Consul General Downer

JIS News
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre); Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left); and Custos of Kingston, Steadman Fuller, recite the National Pledge, at the Emancipation and Independence thanksgiving service at the Portmore Church of God in South Edgewater, St. Catherine, on Sunday (August 2).
