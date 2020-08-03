PM Commends Churches For Maintaining Protocol

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has commended churches for maintaining the protocol to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Speaking at the Emancipation and Independence Thanksgiving Church Service, held on Sunday (August 2) at the Portmore Church of God, Edgewater, St. Catherine, Mr. Holness said that the churches have done “exceptionally well” in maintaining the protocol.

The Prime Minister said that the church is an example of freedom and independence.

“Being free does not mean that you are without responsibility, so the church has shown that they have used freedom and independence responsibly, and that is what every Jamaican citizen should model in this time as we celebrate our own freedom and independence,” he said.

The Prime Minister, who wore a mask while addressing the audience, reminded the worshippers and citizens to practise social distancing when having events and to wear their masks.

“Wash your hands regularly, especially if you are touching surfaces that you are not certain about. And, if you don’t have to go out, stay home. These measures have worked and they have served us very well,” he told the congregation.

Under the protocol for churches, congregants are required to maintain the social distancing rule of six feet apart, to wear masks and to have their hands sanitised. Churches are also required to keep the physical distancing rules (one person per 40-square feet) and to do temperature checks on persons.

At the service, the Prime Minister read the Scripture, Joshua 1:4-9, while Second Corinthians 2:1-10, was read by Member of Parliament for St. Catherine South Eastern, Colin Fagan, who represented the Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Peter Phillips.

The service, organised by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), under the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, had the theme ‘Resilient and Strong…Let’s Celebrate Jamaica 58’.