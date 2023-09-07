Tax Administration Jamaica Receives ISO Certification

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is pleased to announce that four (4) of its Tax Offices have been ISO 9001:2015 certified by the National Certification Body of Jamaica (NCBJ).

This certification means the revenue authority has acquired the seal of approval, for being in compliance with the internationally recognized standard for quality management systems.

The certified locations are as follows:

• St. Andrew Revenue Service Centre (Constant Spring)

• May Pen Tax Office

• Spanish Town Tax Office

• Falmouth Tax Office

The Tax Authority, is one of 15 entities identified by the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service to undergo the World Bank funded certification activity.

The rigorous certification process involved dedicated man-hours for staff training, and a series of audits conducted at the ISO certified locations to ensure processes, documentation and systems were developed and improved to satisfy the certification requirements.

Additionally, TAJ was supported by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries (MICAF) through a lead consultant and supporting project staff, to guide the organization through the certification.

The global, gold standard certification of the listed Tax Offices underscores Tax Administration Jamaica’s commitment to improving the customer service experience and quality standards, through documented reengineered business processes and procedures to meet the needs of the 21st century taxpayer, thereby making it easier to do business.

Mr. Ainsley Powell, Commissioner General – TAJ has extolled the importance of the recent certifications within the Revenue Authority’s operations.

The Commissioner General expressed his delight with the successful certification of the Tax Offices, as the Tax Authority provides several essential services for the populace.

He also indicated that this move will go a long way in strengthening the country’s economic programme, as doing business with the revenue services continues to improve and become easier.

Tax Administration Jamaica continues to reengineer its business processes making it more convenient to do business, thereby improving compliance and ultimately resulting in a more tax compliant Jamaica.

For further information call the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-TAX-HELP (888-829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.