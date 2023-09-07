Thursday,
September 7, 2023 6:09 am

  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

PHOTOS: Minister Charles Jr. Meets with Ambassador-Designate of the Swiss Confederation

September 6, 2023
Foreign Affairs
Share
PHOTOS: Minister Charles Jr. Meets with Ambassador-Designate of the Swiss Confederation
Photo: Adrian Walker
Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. ( centre), converses with Ambassador-designate of the Swiss Confederation, Dr. Richard Brown (right), during a meeting at the Ministry’s offices in downtown Kingston on September 5. Looking on is State Minister in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn.

The Full Story

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (centre), listens to a point from State Minister, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn (left), during a meeting with Ambassador-designate to the Swiss Confederation, Dr. Richard Brown, at the Ministry’s offices in downtown Kingston on September 5.
Last Updated: September 6, 2023

More From: Foreign Affairs
PHOTOS: Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge
By: , Sep 01, 2023
PHOTOS: State Minister Terrelonge Meets with High Commissioner-Designate to Canada, Marsha Coore-Lobban
By: , Aug 31, 2023
PHOTOS: Minister Chang Receives Courtesy Call from Jamaica’s High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago
By: , Aug 30, 2023
Skip to content