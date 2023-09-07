PCOA Launches New Website to Provide Information

Persons will find an engaging and interactive platform when they visit the new website of the Police Civilian Oversight Authority (PCOA).

The website, which is now up and running, was launched today (September 6), after being out of operation since 2009.

The PCOA is the body tasked with overseeing the Jamaica Constabulary Force with timely and effective monitoring processes, driving accountability and culture change.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the PCOA, Otarah Byfield-Nugent, told a JIS Think Tank on September 6, that visitors to the website will be pleased with the new features.

“People have been asking about when they can get information about the PCOA. You are able to access the website at www.pcoa.gov.jm. It was designed by the Jamacia Information Service (JIS) and we wanted to see how we can incorporate the citizens as part of our programme. We wanted it to be dynamic and user-friendly,” Mrs. Byfield-Nugent said.

The website will host a wealth of information, especially for persons who are not familiar with the work of the PCOA.

“When you go to the website you’ll learn about our work, operations and programmes. You are able to access our annual reports, which is a compilation of the inspections and operations of the PCOA for that year, and newsletters that discuss general policing matters,” she informed.

Additionally, the PCOA will now be able to use its website to reach more citizens within the targeted areas that fall under its inspection period.

“You’ll be able to learn more about our new programmes, for example, the Transforming Our Police Service (TOPS) Competition, the poster competition. We also have our JCF Satisfaction Survey and Citizens Satisfaction Survey; you can go to the website right now and see them,” Mrs. Byfield-Nugent said.

“We will also have our podcasts called ‘Pon Di Corner’, which is an extension of our newsletter arming our citizens with information in a very conversational way,” she noted.

The CEO is encouraging everyone to visit the new website, as its creation was done with the citizens in mind.

“The website is fresh and brand new. We are also introducing new things to get our citizens involved in the process, so you can see a Scorecard, which summarises inspection findings. All our videos and newsletters are available to inform you and build the trust that citizens need to have in the JCF,” she said.

The PCOA became operational in 2007. It is an agency of the Ministry of National Security, mandated to monitor, inspect and audit the implementation of policies, standards and procedures of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

It is currently constituted of seven members who are appointed by the Governor General, after consultation with the Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition.