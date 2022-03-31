Students Urged To Consider Career In Tourism

Students are being encouraged to consider a career in tourism as they make plans for their future.
Director of the Jamaica Centre of Tourism Innovation/Craft Development Institute, Carol Rose Brown, said that more than 1,500 new hotel rooms are to be added to Jamaica’s stock, with most of these to be situated in Trelawny.
“So, we have to find people to work in these hotels. We need engineers, architects, accountants, persons who understand environmental science, nurses, doctors, and managers,” she said.
“We also need persons who know human resource development, understand logistics and international marketing. All of these are tourism-related jobs,” she added.
Mrs. Rose Brown was addressing the Tourism Product Development Company Limited (TPDCo) ‘Let’s Talk Tourism’ panel discussion at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St. James, on March 29.
The event targeted secondary and tertiary-level students, providing them with insight into the multifaceted nature of the local tourism industry as they begin to make their career choices.
Mrs. Rose Brown, who participated in the event virtually, said there is need for “new, trained, certified people ready to get into the sector”.
“In any kind of industry, that person can find a place in tourism,” she pointed out.
For his part, Resident Manager for Round Hill Hotel, Conroy Thompson, said that persons looking to get into tourism must have certain traits, among them being respectful, trainable, inquisitive, and honest.
He said that in carrying out their jobs, persons should not only think about the property that they work for “but think of Jamaica on a whole, as a destination”.
“We have to become that solution that propels Jamaica in a positive light,” he pointed out.
The event, held under the theme ‘Diversifying Skillsets for the Evolving Tourism Industry’, included presentations from established tourism professionals in the areas of accommodation, agriculture, health and wellness tourism, certification, marketing and more.