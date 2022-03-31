Register Early For World Free Zone Conference And Exhibition

Jamaican businesses and entrepreneurs are invited to register now to take advantage of a major investor networking opportunity, through Jamaica’s hosting of the World Free Zone Organization (WFZO) Annual International Conference and Exhibition (AICE) 2022.

The event, which is scheduled for June 13 to 17 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James, is the first in-person WFZO conference since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and is highly anticipated by members of the organisation and investors.

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, who provided details about the event at a JIS Think Tank on March 30, encouraged persons to sign up early to secure a booth space.

“Get on the website aice2022.com and get registered, so that you can get your booths at the conference. You can choose and get your products, services and people in there for these participating investors. They are waiting to come to Montego Bay from Dubai, Argentina, United States and Canada and all the places in-between.

“So, I encourage my Jamaican business people, entrepreneurs and craft people to register. If you are really smart, get in there and get a booth early because they are not going to last forever,” he said.

He noted that registration will remain open up to the day of the conference.

A total of 90 booths will be on display in the Exhibition Hall at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, which will afford booth holders the opportunity to engage with the 1,500 anticipated attendees.

A replica of an artisan village is being created to accommodate craft vendors.

Acting Chief Executive Officer at the Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority (JSEZA) and Chairman of the conference’s local organising committee, Gary Scott, also urged Jamaicans to take advantage of the opportunity to network and meet with a number of international companies.

“Also, take the time to build your net worth by joining the WFZO. They provide significant support to all members. We also invite all special economic zones to become members of the organisation,” Mr. Scott advised.

Conference delegates include operators in more than 3,000 free zones from across the world, representing over three million companies.

In 2019, Jamaica won the bid to host the 2021 staging of the AICE, but the event was postponed due to COVID-19).

The conference is being held under the theme ‘Zones: 2022 Your Partner for Resilience, Sustainability and Prosperity’.