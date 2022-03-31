More Officers For Dept. Of Correctional Services

The staff of the Department of Correctional Services has been further boosted with the graduation of 93 new Correctional Officers from the Carl Rattray Staff College in Runaway Bay, St. Ann, on Wednesday, March 30.

The 93 recruits, who represented the 81st intake, consisted of 78 males and 15 females who were engaged in rigorous training over nine weeks. The training focused on core acquisition of skills, knowledge and attitude considered critical to the execution of their duties.

Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon Zavia Mayne, who delivered the keynote address, informed the graduates that the effectiveness of the Department of Correctional Services hinges on the successful discharge of their duties.

“The correctional department continues to demonstrate its relevance to the country through the obligation of its diverse skillset, core values and… sense of duty,” he said.

Mr. Mayne encouraged the graduates to serve with integrity and make excellence their hallmark.

The State Minister also urged the new recruits to stay clear of corruption and follow the lead of senior officers who have been serving with the highest standard of professionalism and honour.

“I would like to encourage you to remain committed to a vision of excellence by setting high standards and making positive improvements when necessary. We know that you are impressionable as you move from being a trainee to appreciating the working environment, and I implore you to be attracted to the positive role models around you,” he charged.

For her part, Acting Director of the Carl Rattray Staff College, Lygia Martin, said the 81st batch of new recruits was adequately trained to effectively serve the country’s penal institutions and juvenile detention centres.

She informed that the group of trainees were exposed to various disciplines, including report writing, developing assistance for rehabilitation, life support skills, risk assessment, sentence planning and management and using and applying defensive tactics.

Ms. Martin encouraged the new correctional officers to stamp their mark on the noble profession.

“You have worked long and tirelessly for this day. Some days I know you felt like quitting, but you stuck to the task, and whether through bouts of discomfort and fatigue, you all fought valiantly to ensure that you made it here as you begin a next chapter, a very important chapter, which affords you an opportunity to proudly wear the uniform of a correctional officer,” she said.