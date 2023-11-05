Students Receive Tablet Devices

Students Receive Tablet DevicesBy: November 5, 2023 ,
The Full Story
Over 90 tablets procured by e-Learning Jamaica Company Limited, were handed over to students attending schools located in Zones of Special Operations (ZOSOs).
The tablets were provided for under the Inter-Ministerial School Support Strategy (ISSS).
The ISSS is an initiative between the Ministry of National Security and the Ministry of Education and Youth, which seeks to support the ‘Build’ aspect of the ‘Clear, Hold and Build’ strategy for addressing crime.
The partnership is aimed at improving the social, emotional, behavioural, and academic outcomes of over 25,000 students attending 34 schools located in or served by the seven communities declared as Zones of Special Operations.
ZOSOs are currently located in Denham Town, West Kingston; Norwood and Mount Salem, St. James; Greenwich Town, Parade Gardens and August Town in St. Andrew; and Savanna-la-Mar, in Westmoreland.
Delivering the keynote address at a ceremony held at the Denham Town High School in Kingston, on Friday (November 3), Portfolio Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams said the students are receiving valuable support to build their information and communications technology (ICT) skills.
“The wider aim of the Ministry of Education and Youth is to better prepare our students for 21st century living. We recognise that there is need for a holistic approach to student preparation that includes addressing the social and emotional challenges they face. They attend school and reside in communities where disputes often flare up from time to time and this may have a strong negative impact on them,” Mrs. Williams said.
The Education Minister also mentioned that through the recently launched Transforming Education for National Development (TREND) campaign “we want to see all of you fully aged in the discussions and getting involved when the opportunities arrive”.
“The transformation programme is focused on building human capacity, modernising our operations, making better use of technology in administration, as well as in teaching and learning, improving physical and internet/ broadband infrastructure [and] providing resources for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education, to enable our students to take their place in our contemporary global community,” Mrs. Williams stated.
She also urged the students to take care of the devices as “they are tools to be used for your advancement, and I am encouraging you to use them well”.