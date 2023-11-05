National Youth Month Officially Launched

National Youth Month Officially LaunchedBy: November 5, 2023 ,
The government has implemented a range of policies and programmes to nurture, guide, and empower youth across the island.
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams said one of the key areas of focus has been on education.
“We understand that education forms the backbone of any prosperous society. In accordance with this vision, the government has increased funding for education, ensuring that more young Jamaicans have access to quality schooling,” she said.
The Minister was addressing the launch of National Youth Month during a function held on Friday (November 3) at the Half-Way Tree Transport Centre in Kingston.
Mrs. Williams said scholarships and grants have been made available to assist talented and deserving students in pursuing their dreams, regardless of their financial standing.
She noted that emphasis is also being placed on enhancing technical and vocational training.
“The government is equipping young Jamaicans with the necessary skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving job market. In this way we are empowering youth to contribute meaningfully to the economy, while fulfilling their own aspirations,” the Education and Youth Minister said.
The government has also implemented entrepreneurship programmes aimed at providing support, mentorship, and funding for young people with innovative business ideas.
Youth Month is being celebrated under the theme, ‘The Year of Youth, Trending for a Sustainable Future’.
The month of activities, which are being coordinated by the Ministry’s Youth and Adolescence Policy Division, serves to highlight and celebrate the achievements of youth excelling in their respective fields.