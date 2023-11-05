  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

National Youth Month Officially Launched

By: Rochelle Williams, November 5, 2023
Youth
Share
National Youth Month Officially Launched
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Education and Youth Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams (centre), with (from left) Acting Senior Director in the Youth Adolescent Division in the Ministry, Yanique Willaims; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Kassan Troupe; grade seven Pembrooke Hall High School student, Junior Johnson; and Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) Multi- Country Director, Amenyah Richard. The event was the launch of National Youth Month 2023 on November 3 at the Half -Way Tree Transport Centre in Kingston.
National Youth Month Officially Launched
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Education and Youth Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams (centre); and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Kassan Troupe (left) share in conversation with Chairperson for the Youth Advisory Committee for Youth Month 2023, Odane Brooks. The event was the launch of National Youth Month 2023 on November 3, at the Half- Way Tree Transport Centre in Kingston.

The Full Story

The government has implemented a range of policies and programmes to nurture, guide, and empower youth across the island.

Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams said one of the key areas of focus has been on education.

“We understand that education forms the backbone of any prosperous society. In accordance with this vision, the government has increased funding for education, ensuring that more young Jamaicans have access to quality schooling,” she said.

The Minister was addressing the launch of National Youth Month during a function held on Friday (November 3) at the Half-Way Tree Transport Centre in Kingston.

Education and Youth Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams (centre) along with other stakeholders, release a bunch of balloons while launching Youth Month, at the Half -Way Tree Transport Centre in Kingston on November 3.

Mrs. Williams said scholarships and grants have been made available to assist talented and deserving students in pursuing their dreams, regardless of their financial standing.

She noted that emphasis is also being placed on enhancing technical and vocational training.

“The government is equipping young Jamaicans with the necessary skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving job market. In this way we are empowering youth to contribute meaningfully to the economy, while fulfilling their own aspirations,” the Education and Youth Minister said.

The government has also implemented entrepreneurship programmes aimed at providing support, mentorship, and funding for young people with innovative business ideas.

Youth Month is being celebrated under the theme, ‘The Year of Youth, Trending for a Sustainable Future’.

The month of activities, which are being coordinated by the Ministry’s Youth and Adolescence Policy Division, serves to highlight and celebrate the achievements of youth excelling in their respective fields.

 

Last Updated: November 6, 2023

More From: Youth
PHOTOS: Top PEP Students Recognised
By: , Nov 05, 2023
Grange Hill Primary School Gets New Classroom Block
By: Nickieta Sterling, Nov 05, 2023
Education Sector Transformation Now ‘TRENDING’
By: Mickella Anderson-Gordon, Nov 03, 2023

Skip to content