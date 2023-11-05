PHOTOS: Muirton Boys’ Home Sensory Room Officially Opened November 5, 2023 Listen Youth Share Photo: Adrian Walker Minister of State in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Hon. Marsha Smith (right) along with (from left) Executive Director, Transformation Implementation Unit (TIU), Maria Thompson Walters; Manager, Muirton Boys’ Home, Shanae Walsh Webber; and Chief Executive Officer, Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), Laurette Adams- Thomas, officially open the Sensory Room at the Muirton Boys’ Home in Portland on Friday (November 3). The TIU has partnered with the CPFSA to assist in the modernisation of the Agency’s operation using information and communication technology (ICT) as a key enabler to achieve its goals and objectives. The project also includes auxiliary support for other key areas of the Agency to allow it to have a greater impact on the children served and the society in general. This support aims to provide enhanced therapeutic environments for children to include those with special needs and to increase the reach of psychology screening and intervention programmes. The sensory room at Muirton Boys’ Home is one such initiative. The Full Story inister of State in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Hon. Marsha Smith addresses the audience at the official opening of the Sensory Room at the Muirton Boys’ Home in Portland on Friday (November 3). The Transformation Implementation Unit (TIU) has partnered with the CPFSA to assist in the modernisation of the Agency’s operation using information and communication technology (ICT) as a key enabler to achieve its goals and objectives. The project also includes auxiliary support for other key areas of the Agency to allow it to have a greater impact on the children served and the society in general. This support aims to provide enhanced therapeutic environments for children to include those with special needs and to increase the reach of psychology screening and intervention programmes. The sensory room at Muirton Boys’ Home is one such initiative. Minister of State in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Hon. Marsha Smith (seated) along with (from left) Executive Director, McCam Child Care and Development Centre, Dr. Pauline Watson; Sensory Consultant, Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), Juliene Donaldson; Regional Director, CPFSA, Carlyn Stewart; Chief Executive Officer, CPFSA, Laurette Adams- Thomas; and Executive Director, Transformation Implementation Unit (TIU), Maria Thompson Walters, view the Sensory Room opened at the Muirton Boys’ Home in Portland on Friday (November 3). The TIU has partnered with the CPFSA to assist in the modernisation of the Agency’s operation using information and communication technology (ICT) as a key enabler to achieve its goals and objectives. The project also includes auxiliary support for other key areas of the Agency to allow it to have a greater impact on the children served and the society in general. This support aims to provide enhanced therapeutic environments for children to include those with special needs and to increase the reach of psychology screening and intervention programmes. The sensory room at Muirton Boys’ Home is one such initiative.