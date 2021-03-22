Stay-At-Home Order Remains In Effect For Persons 60 And Over

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says that the age limit for the stay-at-home measure remains at 60 years, until April 13, 2021.

The measure was implemented on March 1 amid an increase in COVID-19 hospitalisations.

Addressing a virtual press conference on Sunday (March 21), the Prime Minister said that persons within the age group have the highest rate of hospitalisations and fatalities related to the virus.

“When we look at the statistics… the age group 60 to 69, they have a case fatality rate of 3.7 per cent. That is twice the average case fatality rate in Jamaica, and. of course, as you progress in the age groups, the age fatality rate increases,” he noted.

“Everything that we do is evidence-driven and we consider it, as well, to be proportional, meaning that we don’t employ a measure more than what is sufficient to get the result,” he added.

Mr. Holness urged all persons in the 60 and over age group to, as much as possible, limit their movement.