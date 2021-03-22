Opening And Closing Hours For Markets During Curfew

Market and places for vending, including persons who operate in transportation centres, should open one hour after the end of the new curfew hours imposed by the Government, and close one hour before the start of the curfew.

This announcement was made by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Sunday (March 21) during a virtual press conference.

From Thursday, March 23 to Friday, March 26, the nightly curfew hours will remain at 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning, ending at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

On Saturday, March 27, 2021, the curfew will begin at 12 noon and continue through the rest of Saturday and the entire day on Sunday and end at 5:00 a.m. on Monday, March 29.

From Monday, March 29, 2021 to Wednesday, March 31, 2021, the curfew will commence at 8:00 p.m. nightly to 5:00 a.m. the following morning, ending at 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 1.

The curfew will start at 8 p.m. on Thursday, continue throughout the entire day on Good Friday and end on the following Saturday at 5:00 a.m.

On Saturday, April 3, the curfew will begin at noon and continue through the rest of Saturday, the entire Easter Sunday and the entire Easter Monday, and it will end at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

The curfew will then commence at 8:00 p.m. on the days after, ending 5:00 a.m. the following day.

Mr. Holness said, “Therefore, when the curfew ends at 5:00 a.m., markets will open at 6:00 a.m. When the curfew starts at 8:00 p.m. markets will close at 7:00 p.m.”

He added that “on Saturdays, when the curfew starts at noon, markets will close at 11:00 a.m. Markets will remain closed on Sundays and public holidays, including Good Friday and Easter Monday, until April 13, 2021”.