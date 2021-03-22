Requirement For Travellers To Present Negative COVID-19 Test Extended To June 30

The existing protocols, which include the requirement for all travelers to present a negative coronavirus (COVID-19) test within three days before travel, will be extended until June 30.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, gave this update during a virtual press conference held on Sunday (March 21).

Effective March 4, 2021, all travellers to Jamaica, including Jamaicans, must present a negative COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or antigen test result to check in for a flight to Jamaica. The test must be conducted within 72 hours prior to the date of travel.

Mr. Holness said that the pretesting requirement “does not mean that travellers do not need to quarantine for 14 days after arrival”.

“The 14-day self-quarantine period still applies. It is extremely important that persons do so. To add further clarity, though, you may have been vaccinated overseas, when you arrive in Jamaica, the protocol still remains that you must maintain quarantine,” he added.

Mr. Holness said the existing ban on direct flights from the United Kingdom (UK) will be extended to April 13, 2021.

“Travellers from the United Kingdom coming through other countries will be required to test on arrival and await the test results in State quarantine at their own cost,” Mr. Holness said.

“If the test is negative, they will be required to complete the rest of their 14-day quarantine period at home. If the test is positive, they will remain in isolation until they recover,” he added.