STATIN Highlights Areas Contributing to Increase in Employment

Story Highlights The labour market in the real estate, renting and business activities industry has accounted for much of the increase in employment during the past 12 months.

This was disclosed by Director General, Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN), Carol Coy, during STATIN’s press conference to release the March 2019 Consumer Price Index and the January 2019 Labour Force Survey, at the agency’s offices on Cecelio Avenue in St. Andrew on Tuesday (April 16).

“For January 2019, real estate, renting and business activities had the largest increase in the number of persons employed (9,600 persons or 11.7 per cent), moving to 91,600. Activities classified within real estate, renting and business activities include legal, accounting, tax consultancy, market research, business management consultancy, bill payment, remittance services and telemarketing,” Ms. Coy explained.

“The second largest increase was in hotel and restaurant services, with an added 8,000 persons. Hotel and restaurant services include lodging for short-stay visitors in hotels, guest houses and villas. Also included in this industry are restaurants, bars and canteens,” she added.

Ms. Coy also noted that the largest increases in female employment were in the real estate, renting and business activities and hotel and restaurant services.

On the other hand, the increase in male employment was largest among the groups: public administration and defence and compulsory social security, by 3,800; wholesale and retail, repair of motor vehicle and equipment by 3,500; and real estate, renting and business activities by 3,100.

The Labour Force Survey, which is released on a quarterly basis, measures the number of persons employed, unemployed and those outside the labour force, along with other labour market indicators for reference.