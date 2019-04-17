Regulations for MOCA to be Passed by End of April

Story Highlights The Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) is to be made fully operational with the passing of the Regulations, which will be tabled in the House of Representatives by the end of April.

This will give effect to the provisions of the MOCA Act, which include the establishment of MOCA as a statutory law-enforcement agency that will have operational independence and authority.

This disclosure was made by National Security Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, as he opened the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on April 16.

The Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) is to be made fully operational with the passing of the Regulations, which will be tabled in the House of Representatives by the end of April.

This will give effect to the provisions of the MOCA Act, which include the establishment of MOCA as a statutory law-enforcement agency that will have operational independence and authority.

This disclosure was made by National Security Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, as he opened the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on April 16.

“MOCA will bring new energy and will receive the fiscal and legislative support from this Government to dismantle the criminal gangs that utilise all sectors of business, public and private resources, to undermine our social institutions and profit from the gains of illicit activities,” Dr. Chang said.

“Without fear or favour, we will be aggressively pursuing ruthless crimes as we seek to disrupt organised criminal networks that corrupt our institutions. MOCA will ensure that corruption has no place in the new Jamaica. This is our FBI,” he added.

MOCA will be dedicated to combatting serious crimes, in collaboration with other local and foreign law-enforcement agencies and strategic partners.

The agency will have a dedicated and specialised team that will investigate and prosecute the complex cases that are characteristic of organised criminal networks.