Gov’t Looking to Roll Out More ZOSOs

Story Highlights The Government plans to roll out additional Zones of Special Operations (ZOSOs).

This was announced by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, during Tuesday’s (April 16) sitting of the House of Representatives, where two resolutions were approved, extending the ZOSOs in Mount Salem, St James, and Denham Town, West Kingston, for another 60 days.

“We have reached a point where we believe that we have perfected the operations of the Zones of Special Operations, and we are now ready to declare in other communities,” Mr. Holness said.

He informed that the Government has engaged a strategy of training, incorporating the Jamaica National Service Corps (JNSC), to rapidly boost the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) personnel.

“Some of those members will ultimately find their way through the recruitment process into the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF). So we are using the JNSC as a mechanism to increase the manpower of the Force, so that we can [implement] more of these Zones of Special Operations,” Prime Minister Holness stated.

Mr. Holness informed that budgetary allocations to undertake additional ZOSOs have been earmarked, adding that the logistics being worked out is how to deploy members of the security forces without depriving communities of their services.

“We are working out the manpower allocation, so we in no way deprive any area of their presence. That is the only issue that has really prevented us from declaring [additional] Zones earlier,” the Prime Minister stated.

For his part, Opposition Leader, Dr. Peter Phillips, welcomed the Government’s decision to extend the ZOSOs into other communities.

A ZOSO can be declared under the Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations) (Special Security and Community Development Measures) Act.

The law seeks to contain crime while safeguarding the human rights of residents and promoting community development through social-intervention initiatives in areas where a Zone is declared.