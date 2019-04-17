JPS Foundation Lauded for Initiating Engineering Scholarship

Story Highlights Science, Energy and Technology Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, has welcomed the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Foundation’s decision to offer a scholarship to a student wishing to pursue undergraduate studies in electrical engineering.

The scholarship, valued approximately J$1.3 million (US$10,000), will be offered annually to a student performing exceptionally well in engineering studies at the secondary level and will be tenable at any local university.

“I must applaud this move by the Foundation as it continues to contribute to national development through tangible investments in the educational pursuits of our nation’s children,” the Minister said.

She was speaking at the JPS Foundation’s Top Students Awards Ceremony for the 2018 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Industrial Technology examination, at Hotel Four Seasons in Kingston on April 16.

A bursary valued $20,000 along with trophies were awarded to approximately 20 students for their hard work in the exams.

Mrs. Williams also lauded the Foundation for offsetting the CSEC Industrial Technology examination fees for candidates since 2016, which has, to date, benefited approximately 1,355 students.

“This is a notable [gesture]. Funding or the lack thereof should not be a hindrance to self-improvement. I am pleased when corporate bodies such as the JPS, through their Foundation, institute programmes such as these to help our nation’s children achieve their dreams,” she said.

The Minister noted that the awardees represent a bright future for Jamaica, adding that she was elated to see the number of young men present.

She pointed out that students’ exposure to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) is timely and relevant “so that they can be equipped with the necessary skill sets and competences to take advantage of the opportunities which will be an integral part of the fourth industrial revolution”.

Mrs. Williams commended the awardees, noting that they distinguished themselves through their accomplishments.

In her remarks, Deputy Chief Education Officer with responsibility for Special Projects in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe, also commended the JPS on its gesture.

She emphasised that the Ministry is no longer focused on the classic delivery of education, but has, through remodelling, embraced a more skills-based approach to ensure each secondary student graduates with a skill.

Dr. Troupe further noted that the Ministry continues to provide support for students, through grant provisions, to sit a minimum of five CSEC subjects fully sponsored by the Government.

“Where those students are on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), they get up to eight CSECs or other exit exams fully sponsored by the Government,” Mrs. Troupe explained.

For his part, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the JPS, Emmanuel DaRosa, said expressed the hope that the scholarship will not only make a difference in the lives of youngsters in years to come, but also to make a meaningful contribution to attaining the goals under the long term National Development Plan – Jamaica’s Vision 2030.