Grange Hails Great Cricket President Rousseau

Story Highlights The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has described the former West Indies Cricket Board President, Pat Rousseau, as one of the “greatest administrators” of the game.

Minister Grange was reacting to news of Mr Rousseau’s passing.

Minister’s Statement follows:“I’ve received the very sad news of the passing of Pat Rousseau, the former President of the West Indies Cricket Board.

Much like our great players, Pat Rousseau was a great figure in West Indies cricket and he will be remembered as one of the greatest administrators of the game.

There were many important developments in West Indies cricket under his watch, including staging of the Cricket World Cup in the Caribbean, the corporate transformation of the WICB to Cricket West Indies which led to improvements in many areas including the financial situation of the regional organisation, among others.

Pat Rousseau served well and made a considerable difference in the administration of cricket in the West Indies.

I offer sincerest condolences to his family and to the cricket fraternity in Jamaica and throughout the region at this time.”