Health Minister Lauds Food for the Poor

“Food For the Poor represents so much that should be admired within the society. This is an organisation that commits itself to do good for mankind, and that deserves commendation and recognition. It is about empowering people to help themselves,” Dr, Tufton said.

He was speaking at the launch of the organisation’s fifth annual 5K Run/Walk on Tuesday (April 16) at the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston.

This year’s staging is being held under the theme ‘Run for JA: Improving Lives One Family at a Time’.

Proceeds from the event will be used to construct homes and provide sustainable incomes for needy Jamaicans. The charity is seeking to build 100 homes this year.

Dr. Tufton also noted the entity’s significant contributions to improving public health.

“Within health, we have worked very closely. If you stop to calculate the contribution of Food For the Poor to public health through various means, whether it is tools, equipment, medical devices or missions, Food For the Poor can be lauded as a significant partner in public health in Jamaica,” he said.

The Minister pointed out that as a significant public health partner, the organisation has been helping to spread the Government’s message of encouraging a healthy lifestyle through its ‘Jamaica Moves Corporate Challenge’.

“The Ministry of Health, under its ‘Jamaica Moves’ banner, has been promoting corporate engagement in its health and wellness agenda. This is our third circuit and this 5K Run/Walk will represent the second of the five-race circuit involving a host of corporate entities,” he said.

Dr. Tufton said the Ministry welcomes the incorporation of the organisation’s event in the race circuit series “because, for us, our objectives align”.

“We are partners in public health. We are partners in trying to get Jamaicans to support wellness as a practice and a habit not just an event. I encourage you to get signed up and get involved,” the Health Minister urged.

In 2018, the Ministry, through the ‘Jamaica Moves Corporate Challenge’, entered 939 participants in the Food For the Poor 5K, which resulted in homes being donated to two families.

Food For the Poor Jamaica Chairman, Andrew Mahfood, thanked the various stakeholders who continue to support the charity fundraising event.

“You have helped us to build 300 homes for 300 families. A home that we have given to a family is a blessing, and it is a blessing from you all. We look forward to building more homes with you,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Audrey Lewis, expressed her appreciation for the assistance she received from the charity.

“I want to say a big thank you to Food For the Poor for the house and the goats. It is amazing, and I am happy for it for my family and my children,” she said.

Over the past six years, Food For the Poor has built and handed over 5,149 houses to needy families.

The Food For the Poor 5K Run/Walk gets under way from Emancipation Park, New Kingston, at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 19. A warm-up session is slated for 5:30 a.m.

For further information, contact FFP Jamaica at 876-984-5005, 876-907-3664, or 876 486-3002, or visit: www.foodforthepoorja.org.