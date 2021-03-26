State Minister Commends Diaspora For Increase In Remittances

State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Leslie Campbell, has commended the diaspora for its 30 per cent increase in remittances and support for its families.

“I must commend those who have been supporting their families through remittances, which showed an increase of more than 30 per cent last year,” he said.

Speaking at a virtual launch of a new enterprise, Integrated Diaspora Services Ltd. (IDS), on March 24, Mr. Campbell said that in June 2020, the Bank of Jamaica noted a rebound in remittances that had the effect of providing Jamaica with sufficient contributions to alleviate any foreign exchange shortages.

“Indeed, Jamaicans at home have been grateful recipients of significant support from the diaspora during this global pandemic,” he said.

While acknowledging members of the diaspora for their 30 per cent increase in remittances, Mr. Campbell encouraged them to participate in the upcoming ninth biennial Diaspora Conference from June 16 to 18 this year.

“You will have a unique opportunity to interact with and explore exciting business and other opportunities, all done virtually,” he added.

He said the Conference, hosted every two years, is the centrepiece for diaspora engagement, and “it brings the Jamaican family together to discuss family business”.

The event is being organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade under the theme, ‘Jamaica and the Diaspora – Stronger together for a sustainable future’.