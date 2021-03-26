Integrity Commission Will Not Accept Statutory Declarations At Its Offices As At March 29

Effective Monday, March 29, the Integrity Commission will not accept statutory declarations at its offices located at 45-47 Barbados Avenue, Kingston 5.

The Commission, in a statement, said that in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it has established submission points within each public body for the submission of statutory declarations by all officers required to file such declarations.

“In this regard, declarants must access submission points established within their respective organisations and not attempt to deliver them directly to the Integrity Commission,” the statement said.

The deadline for the submission of statutory declarations for the period ending December 31, 2020, is March 31, 2021.

Officials are being urged to submit the necessary documents. Those with outstanding statutory declarations and declarants who fail to submit their 2020 statutory declarations by the March 31, 2021 deadline, will be referred for prosecution, the Commission has warned.

“The Commission is in receipt of the List of Declarants from Public Bodies and as such, it is expected that all declarants listed will file their declarations as required,” the statement added.

A statutory declaration is a statement of assets, liabilities and income that is filed by public officials pursuant to the Integrity Commission Act, 2017. The statutory declaration must be completed using the prescribed form, which can also be found on the Commission’s website www.integrity.gov.jm.